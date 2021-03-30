POLICE NAB MAN WHO HACKED EX-WIFE TO DEATH IN PRESENCE OF THEIR CHILDREN

Sinda ~ Tue, 30 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Sinda District have finally arrested a 33-year-old man who brutally murdered his ex-wife in the presence of their two children last week.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said Joseph Miti who axed his former wife Catherine Phiri will be charged with murder and will appear in court soon.

Mr Lungu stated that the incident occurred on March 25, 2021.

“This occurred on 25 March 2021 between 0700hrs and 0830hrs at Chiyenda Awiri fields near V/Nthenje C/Kawaza D/Sinda. Reported by M/John Phiri agd 57 of V/Nthenje C/Kawaza D/Sinda on behalf of his granddaughter F/Catherine Phiri agd 24 also of the same address that she was found dead in the field after being hacked to death by her former husband M/Joseph Miti agd 33 of Kabelema village chieftainess Kawaza The deceased sustained deep cuts on the neck and chin. An Axe was used in the act,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that brief facts are that on 24 March 2021 at 2200hrs, the suspect who was divorced 5 years ago went to the house of his former wife who is now deceased and knocked on the door but he was denied entry.

“This angered him so much that he started shouting outside. On 25/3/21 in the morning at about 0600hrs deceased went to her field in the company of her children namely M/J/ Chisomo Miti aged 5 and F/J/ Malita Miti aged 1 year 7 months. Later M/Joseph Miti who is now the suspect followed her behind and found her clearing the field. He attacked her, grabbed the axe from her and used it as a murder weapon. He hacked her in presence of the two minors. After noticing that the victim had died, he later ran away. After seeing that the mother was not waking up, the two minors started walking back home which is about 4kms. On the way the minors met F/Matilda Phiri agd 30 of V/Nthenje C/Kawaza D/Sinda who enquired from them where their mother was. Later M/J Chisomo Miti led F/Matilda Phiri to the place where the deceased was lying dead in the pool of blood,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that the deceased sustained deep cuts on back of the neck and on the chin and that she was bleeding from the injuries she sustained.

Mr Lungu stated that an axe was picked at the scene which is suspected to have been used in the act.

She stated that the body was picked and deposited at St Francis hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.