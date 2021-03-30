PRESIDENT LUNGU VERIFIES HIS G12 CERTIFICATE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 30 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has verified his Grade 12 Certificate at the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) where he expressed happiness with the institution’s good record keeping.

President Lungu has since urged all aspiring candidates to verify their Grade 12 Certificates with the ECZ.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) guided that all aspiring candidates will be required to have their grade twelve certificates or equivalent as validated by the Examinations Council of Zambia or the Zambia Qualifications Authority.

ECZ further stated that qualifications from tertiary institutions such as trade certificates, diplomas, or university degrees are not equivalent to a grade twelve certificate and will not be separately accepted without a grade twelve certificate.

ECZ also indicated that aspiring candidates should ensure they obtain supporting letters from institutions validating their certificates which should be presented together with the nomination papers and verified certificates on the Nomination day.

Speaking when President Lungu visited Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) today, the institution’s Director Michael Chilala confirmed that the Head of State has a valid document verified by his institution.

Dr. Chilala said the decision by President Lungu to personally visit ECZ at Longacres in Lusaka is a sign of humility as others would have simply sent the documents through other means.

He said several ECZ Service Centres have been opened across the country to offer all Council Services such as Verification of results, Replacement of lost/damaged certificates, equating of foreign qualifications to the local standard, Accumulation of GCE Certificates and Combination of G9 Results among other services.