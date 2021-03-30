PRIMARY HEALTHCARE IMPORTANT FOR OUR PEOPLE, SAYS DR CHANDA

Ndola ~ Tue, 30 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says Government is closing the gap and reducing distances that people cover in accessing health services.

Dr. Chanda said this was being done through the construction of more primary healthcare facilities closer to the people.

Commissioning three Health Facilities, a Maternity Wing at Kaloko Health Centre which is also earmarked for upgrading to Level 1 Hospital, Mwenge A and Chimbala Health Posts in Ndola, Dr Chanda said primary healthcare was important in an effort to ensure people were healthy.

At Kaloko Health Centre, Dr Chanda said that the addition of a Maternity Wing at the facility would benefit over 18, 000 people in the southern part of Ndola, thereby reducing the cost and stress of travelling to Mushili Commando Camp, New Masala Clinic and Ndola Teaching Hospital, where people have been accessing maternal health services.

“It is my hope that the construction of the facility will now contribute to the reduction of maternal deaths in the area as many of our mothers will be able to deliver from here, ” the Minister of Health said.

Further, I believe the construction of this maternity wing will also reduce financial and time costs on the part of the Kaloko Community,” he added.

And when he commissioned Mwange-A and Chimbala Health Posts, which are part of the 650 Health Posts Government is constructing, Dr. Chanda stressed the need to safeguard such facilities as they were meant to serve the people.

Meanwhile, Ndola District Commissioner Anthony Katongo, expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents of Bwana Mkubwa residents adding that the District had received its fair distribution of Health Facilities aimed at improving access to health services.

This is according to a statement issued by ministry of health public relations officer Amos Zulu.