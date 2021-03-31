28-YEAR-OLD MATERO WOMAN AMONG THE 4 ARMED ROBBERS NABBED IN NDOLA

Ndola ~ Wed, 31 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Four Lusaka criminals, who include a 28-year-old woman of Matero, have been arrested in Ndola after robbing a businessman at gun point.

The criminals stole over K130, 000 which he was supposed to pay his workers.

The aggravated robbery took place on Tuesday around 13:00 hours at Post office in the industrial area in Masala.

This was after Francis Kunda, 34, of Flat number 12 Madur Court Shinde Street Town Centre, Ndola reported that while driving a Toyota Hilux black in colour, registration number BAA 2877, he was attacked by the four criminals who were armed with a pistol, and stole cash from him amounting to K132,048.

Videos of the arrested criminals went viral where they were seen beaten by members of the public.

Copperbelt commissioner of police Elias Chushi named the criminals as Charles Lunga 45 of unmarked house in Matero, Norman Nguni, 47 of house number 1126 Chunga Lusaka, Msimanga, 48 of house number 161 in Matero and Ethel Lyambai, 28 of house number 1772, Muchinga Road, in Chunga, Lusaka.

Chushi explained that Kunda was sent by his employer to FNB Bank in town to withdraw money to pay workers who had worked at the company Farm.

He said after Kunda withdrew K132, 048, he went to the industrial area in Masala, to pay the farmers.

He said while on his way, Kunda noticed a Toyota Allion trailing him.

“He decided to park his car at Industrial Post Office and went to address the Farmers. It was at this moment that one criminal got out of their car, went and broke the left front passenger window and got the bag containing money,” Chushi said.

He said when people saw what was happening, they shouted while the criminals rushed into their car Toyota Allion Registration number ADE 722 and sped off.

He said when Kunda and other good samaritans gave chase, the criminals lost control and hit into a stationery truck along the Ndola-Kabwe Road.

Chushi said the four criminals were apprehended but one managed to escape.

He said a plastic bag containing money was found in their possession.

“The Anti-Robbery Team was activated and rushed to the scene, and brought criminals and the damaged vehicle to Ndola Central Police station where they are detained,” Chushi said.

He said further inspection on the damaged motor vehicle revealed that the correct number plate is AIB 5414, and not the fake number ADE 722 which was on the car.