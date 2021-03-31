32-YEAR-OLD SUSPECTED MENTAL PATIENT COMMITS SUICIDE

Kitwe ~ Wed, 31 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 32-year-old man of Kitwe who is suspected to be suffering from a mental disorder has committed suicide.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the incident.

“Police received a report of Suicide which occurred on 30th March, 2021 around 13 hours in Luangwa Malembeka Compound in which Maureen Kabalye, 53 reported that her son Bernard Malumgo aged 32 committed suicide. He was found by his young brother Alfred Musonda whom he was staying with hanging from the roof using a wire in the kitchen about three meters from the floor,” Mrs Katongo stated. “Police who visited the scene observed that the deceased might have climbed on a table and hanged himself to the roof. However the body was found lying on the floor after it was untied by his young brother who tried to save his life. A wire was also found next to the body. According to relatives, the now deceased had a history of mental disorder.”

She stated that body has been deposited into Kitwe teaching hospital mortuary awaiting postmoterm and an Inquiry has been launched.