ACC ARRESTS KITWE CITY COUNCIL FINANCE DIRECTOR

Kitwe ~ Wed, 31 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Kitwe City Council Director of Finance Samuel Mumba for willful failure to follow applicable procedure contrary to Section 34 (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Mr. Mumba 59, of 2280 B Tweed Close, Riverside in Kitwe was arrested by the Commission today.

Particulars of the offence are that Mr. Mumba, on dates unknown but between 1st June and 31st December 2016, being a Public Officer as Director of Finance for Kitwe City Council willfully failed to comply with applicable procedure or guidelines relating to incurring public expenditure amounting to K655,748.00 when he caused Kitwe City Council to pay for his long service bonus accrued to him while he was serving as Deputy Director of Finance at Lusaka City Council, a matter that concerns Kitwe City Council a public body.

Mr. Mumba appeared for plea in the Kitwe Subordinate Court today and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He has however been released on a K10,000 cash bail with two working sureties.

This is according to a statement issued by ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe.