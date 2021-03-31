DON’T BE CHEATED BY ECONOMIC ‘MESSIAH’, WARNS KABIMBA



Lusaka ~ Wed, 31 Mar 2021

By Peter Sichali

No single individual should claim to have solutions to economic challenges the country is facing today,Rainbow Party president Wynter Kabimba has said.

Mr Kabimba said it is misleading for anyone to claim that they would overturn the country’s economic fortunes once voted into power.

“Anybody that would come to me and say I will develop this country because I will bring bring investors, to me this is nonsense,” he said.

Mr Kabimba said it was only through a change of economic fundamentals that would change the economic fortunes of the country.

He said Zambians should be the custodians of the Zambian economy and not foreigners.

“Some people claim that they have a queue of investors waiting to come and take over the running of the economy that should not be the case because this economy must be run by Zambians not foreigners, ” Mr Kabimba said.

Mr Kabimba said Zambians should be the primary drivers while foreign direct investment should be secondary.

He said it is a scandal that we are exporting things that can be grown in Zambia such as onions, potatoes and vegetables.

Mr Kabimba said the country needs a total turn around on economic fundamentals for the country to recover economically.