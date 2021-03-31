EX-SPY CHIEF SUES STATE FOR UNLAWFUL DETENTION, DEMANDS $500,000 COMPENSATION

Lusaka ~ Wed, 31 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former intelligence chief Xavier Chungu has sued the State for unlawful detention and seizure of his properties which happened about 19 years ago, claiming US$500,000 as compensation for the illegal detention.

Chungu, who was director general in the Office of the President (Special Division) in Dr Frederick Chiluba’s regime.

He is also demanding payment of US$150,000 which was seized from his account at Access Financial Services and another US37,050 as monies lost in rentals.

In statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry, Chungu, who is represented by MSK Advocates, has sued Attorney General Likando Kalaluka.

He wants the court to declare that his detention between January 7, 2002, and various other dates between 2002 and August 15, 2009 was unlawful.

The plaintiff is a seeking a declaration that the forfeiture of his six properties is illegal.

Chungu further wants the court to order that he is the rightful owner of properties known as F/488a/27/D/2 Leopards Hill, Lusaka, F/377a/1/E/1 Kabulonga road, F/488a/8/B/2 White Woodlane, Kabulonga.

Others are LUS/208/M, Lot 10752/M and LUS/20863.

The plaintiff is demanding interest on all sums payable at the Bank of Zambia lending rates from August 2009 to date of full and final settlement, any other relief the court might deem fit and costs.

Chungu stated that on various dates between 2002 and 2009, he was put under house arrest and also remanded in prison for a commutative period of 34 months on allegations of theft of unspecified motor vehicles and theft by public servant.

“Each time I was detained by the Task Force on Corruption and the case was taken to court, the State would enter a nolle prosequi and the process of arrest, charge would start all over,” he stated.

Chungu stated that he kept appearing for mention only without taking plea for 36 months.

He stated that despite him not being prosecuted successfully or at all earnest, the State nevertheless proceeded to seize his properties by way of forfeiture.

Chungu stated that the State also seized his account at Access Financial Services with a cash balance of US$150,000 dollars which was money raised from rentals of the house at plot number 488a/8/B/2 White Woodlane, Kabulonga.

He stated that at the time of forfeiture of the said house, there was 13 months remaining on the lease period, at the monthly rental of US$2,850 bringing the total lost rentals to US$37,050.

Chungu stated that as a result of the State’s action, he has suffered loss and damage in that his freedoms were denied.

He added that his right to property was violated by way of seize or forfeiture without due process, loss of use and he suffered stress and mental torture.