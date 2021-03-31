NO REGIME CHANGE IN ZAMBIA THIS YEAR – EIU

Lusaka ~ Wed, 31 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has maintained its prediction that the ruling Patriotic Front will win the August 12 elections.

This prediction is contained in its March 2021 report.

The EIU is the world leader in business and political intelligence and has for the past months issued reports that point to the fact that regime change in Zambia isn’t possible after the August 12 elections.

The report sees President Edgar Lungu winning the presidential election that will see him in power until 2026.

The EIU is the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, the sister company to The Economist Magazine.