OH BOY: MY SISTER PUT HER DAUGHTER UP FOR ADOPTION BECAUSE SHE DIDN’T WANT A GIRL



A WOMAN has revealed how her sister put her two-year-old daughter up for adoption after giving birth to a son, because she “she couldn’t care for two kids”.

But the heartbroken aunt, who found out over a zoom call with her family, says it’s because she “didn’t want a daughter” – and now she’s fighting for custody.

After Candice gave birth to a little boy during the pandemic, the family arranged a Zoom call so they could meet the newborn baby.

The anonymous woman said she was also thrilled to meet her new nephew and also see her niece again, so asked if she could say hi.

But the mood changed when the woman’s sister allegedly revealed she’d given her up for adoption without telling anyone – and at that point “everyone lost it.”

“My sister very quietly said that she didn’t have her because at the beginning of January she put her daughter up for a closed adoption because she couldn’t care for two kids,” the woman shared on Reddit.

“Everyone lost it. The whole zoom was a mess. We didn’t know.

“We never got to say goodbye. She didn’t have to do this because any one of us would have taken my niece.”

This shock revelation especially upset her as she felt like she considered herself to be the perfect person to look after Candice’s daughter.

“I’m currently pregnant, I am stable, own a home and have the resources to take a toddler as well as have my baby,” she explained.

The anonymous woman went on to say that she had actually already begun the adoption process several years ago after experiencing “multiple miscarriages/fertility issues”, so it would have been easy for Candice to transfer the care of her daughter to her sister.

“But I know my sister and I know deep down she just didn’t want a daughter,” Brianna claimed.

“She was depressed when she found out she was having a girl but thrilled for this entire recent pregnancy with a boy.

“My sister always said she wanted to be a boy mom so she gave up her daughter to focus on that.”

Credit: Sun UK