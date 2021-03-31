TWO NDOLA WOMEN GO IN 2 AND HALF YEARS FOR ASSAULTING SIDE CHICK

Ndola ~ Wed, 31 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two Ndola women charged with assault on a female and indecent assault have been sentenced to two and half years simple imprisonment.

This is in a case in which Jacqueline Nanyinza, 27, and her friend Catherine Mpamba, 28, of Chipulukusu township were charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and indecent assault on a female.

Nanyinza and Mpamba, who are both hairdressers, are alleged to have jointly and willfully assaulted and indecently assaulted the female juvenile after they discovered that she was allegedly having an affair with the former’s husband.

The two women are also alleged to have inserted a metal bar into the victim’s private parts while scorning her.

When the matter came up yesterday before Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa, in her defence, Ms Nanyinza said she slapped the 17 year old girl after she denied having a relationship with her husband.

“On January 29, I discovered voice notes and photos from my husband’s phone. Then the following day I went to tell my friend, Catherine and that is how we went to see the girl house at her parents house. There I told her to follow me and when we reached at Catherine’s house, I started to ask her and showed her photos of my husband, but she refused knowing him. That made me upset that despite her photos been in my husband phone and the voice notes, she still refused, that is how I slapped her and later she accepted that she was going out with my husband,” Ms Nanyinza said.

She however denied allegations that she inserted a metal rod in the girl’s private parts.

Her friend, Mpamba, also denied allegations that Ms Nanyinza inserted a metal rod in her private parts.

She however admitted that Ms Nanyinza slapped the girl.

During trial, the 17-year-old girl told court that no one inserted a metal bar in her private parts.

The matter came up for judgment before Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa.

Magistrate Musukwa said the state had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt in count one of assault while it failed to prove the case of indecent assault.

Magistrate Musukwa then convicted them accordingly.

In mitigation through their defence Lawyer Kenneth Tembo, the duo said they were remorseful of their actions.

“Your Honor, the convicts are first offenders. The convicts are still youthful of 27 and 28 respectively. The convicts further have children of 1 year 6 months and 9 months respectively. Sending them to the harsh conditions of prison will make the children suffer or subject their children to prison as if they were convicts. My clients have further informed me that they are remorseful of their actions and during the time of incarceration in prison, they have learnt that crime does not pay. As you sentence them, they ask for the court to consider the time they spent in prison,” said Tembo.