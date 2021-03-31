UPND HAS SMELT ANOTHER DEFEAT, THEY’RE NOW PREPARING GROUND TO JUSTIFY LOSS – KAMPYONGO

Lusaka ~ Wed, 31 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

It is apparent that the UPND has already smelt another election loss and has now started preparing grounds to justify their loss, once pronounced after the August 12 Presidential and General Elections, acting Chief Government Spokesperson Stephen Kampyongo has said.

Following UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s letter to the international community complaining about the preparation of the voter’ register, Mr Kampyongo disclosed that government finds the move by the opposition leader irrational.

Mr Kampyongo, who is also Minister of Home Affairs, said the exercise in question was highly consultative adding that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been undertaking the process “without leaving anyone behind.”

“Government finds irrational and disturbing reports in some sections of the media that the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has written to the African Union (AU) and the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to complain about a process that has been highly consultative,” he said.

“The preparation of a voters’ register, which the UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema is complaining about to the international community, is a process that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been undertaking without leaving anyone behind. Political parties; civil society organisations; and both national and international collaborating partners have been involved in this process from inception.”

The Minister said the preparation of the voters’ register has been conducted in an exceptionally transparent manner and that there are sufficient local grievance resolution avenues that anyone who has a problem with the process can use to be heard and be assisted.

Mr Kampyongo said the UPND ought to know the limitations of international stakeholders in how far they can go in expressing themselves on local matters like registration of voters.

He however called on Mr Hichilema to desist from exciting his party members unnecessarily and, instead, concentrate on mobilising his supporters to verify their details in the voters’ register.