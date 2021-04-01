3 TEACHERS, A SOLDIER ARRESTED OVER FAKE ARMY RECRUITMENT

Kabwe ~ Thur, 01 April, 2021

Three teachers and a soldier have been arrested for fake army recruitment exercise in the case in which, 119 youths were made to pay between K5000 to K7000 each, after being promised that they would be recruited.

ZANIS reports that Central Province Police Commissioner Chola Katanga has confirmed the arrest of the 3 teachers, 2 females and 1 male, of Chindwin B Primary School, and a Staff Sergeant from Chindwin Barracks.

Mr. Katanga has explains that the suspects have been charged for the offence of obtaining money by false pretense.