CHIPATA COUNCIL WORKERS THREATEN STRIKE OVER 8-MONTH SALARY ARREARS

Chipata ~ Thur, 01 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Unionised workers at Chipata City council who are in eight months salary arrears have threatened to withdraw labour.

The workers who gathered yesterday to chart the way forward, threatened to withdraw labour if nothing is done soon.

They complained that since 2018 when they started complaining of delayed salaries, no proper feedback has been given by management

regarding the matter.

The workers lamented that they are now failing to meet their financial needs like payment of school fees and house rentals.

Zambia United Local Authority Workers Union Chairperson Milimo Bumba and Fire Services Union of Zambia FIRESUZ Chairperson Valentine

Mulenga said Union leaders have tried their best to engage the Council management but those efforts have not yielded positive results.

Mr Milimo said that workers will not withdraw labour but that the leaders will continue engaging management to see how best the issue

can be resolved.

The two Union leaders, however, appealed to President Edgar Lungu to assist Chipata City Council settle the 8 months salary arrears.

Credit: Breeze FM