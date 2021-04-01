DON’T INCREASE PRICES OF GOODS AND SERVICES WITHOUT JUSTIFICATION, EAZ ADVISES PRODUCERS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 01 April 2021

Market players should avoid taking advantage of consumers of various goods and services by increasing prices without justification, Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has advised.

EAZ deputy national secretary Rita Mkandawire said in the past year, the association has observed that certain economic players have unjustifiably increased prices of goods and services, thereby putting a strain on consumers.

“While we understand that profit is the main aim for businesses, we would like to call upon all market players not to take advantage of our small and unsophisticated consumers of various goods and services.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail