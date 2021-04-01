PETAUKE WOMAN JAILED ONE MONTH FOR INSULTING DORA SILIYA

Petauke ~ Thur, 01 Apr 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Petauke Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 37-year-old woman to one month simple imprisonment for insulting Petauke Central PF member of parliament Dora Siliya.

According to ZANIS, Mwenzi Banda of Petauke’s Riverside area was sentenced after being convicted on a charge of uttering insulting words contrary to section 179 of the Penal Code.

Siliya is the minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and chief government spokesperson.

It was alleged that Banda, a housewife of house number B Riverside on March 13, 2021, insulted Siliya, using Nsenga, a local language.

Banda had pleaded guilty to the offence before resident magistrate Ackson Mumba.

The court heard that Banda on March 13, 2021 went to Petauke turn-off to attend a meeting where she was delivering a speech and announced that she had decided to defect from Siliya’s camp and joined the camp of Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda’s who is aspiring for the same constituency.

It was at that meeting where the accused uttered the same insulting words.

Siliya was tipped by Zambia Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmauel Mwamba, that there was a video in a WhatsApp group showing a woman uttering unpalatable language against her.

That prompted Siliya to report the matter to Petauke Police Station after viewing the video.

The accused person was later on March 17, this year arrested and charged.

Magistrate Mumba said the accused person had no legal justification to do what she did and sentenced her to one moth simple imprisonment.