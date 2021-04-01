POLICE DIFFER WITH THIEVES OVER NDOLA RECOVERED MONEY

Ndola ~ Thur, 01 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Four people who were arrested after a botched theft of K132, 000.48 have today appeared in the Ndola Magistrate Court.

The four who included a female were arrested by the police after the vehicle they sped off after stealing money collided with a truck at Jacaranda Mall in Ndola.

The four who looked calm in the court have since pleaded guilty to the charge of theft from a motor vehicle.

Despite pleading guilty the accused differed with the Police on the amount which was recovered.

Police said K122, 000.48 was recovered but the accused said all the money was recovered which stood at 132,000. 48.

The accused namely, Owen Simama 48 a Zimbabwean national.

Norman Mguni, 47, Charles Lunga 45 and Ethel Lyambai appeared before Magistrate Obbister Musukwa this afternoon.

The four who were seen in a video which has gone viral have since asked the court to exercise leniency after admitting to have stolen the money.

Credit: Radio Icengelo