ZNFU COMMENDS GOVT FOR NOT ALLOWING IMPORTS OF FARM PRODUCE

Lusaka ~ Thur, 01 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has commended government for not allowing the importation of agricultural produce.

ZNFU president Jervis Zimba said the country is capable of growing many commodities with the right policy incentives.

This follows a pronouncement by President Edgar Lungu on Friday that he will not allow the importation of agricultural produce that the country is self-sufficient in.

Mr Zimba noted that the farming community is elated with the president’s inclination to protect farmers.

“The farming community is elated with the president’s inclination towards protecting farmers if they increase their production. This message could not have come at a better time as the Union has noted that considerable effort by the farming community has been made to produce more produce like Onions and potatoes. We want to reiterate that Zambia is capable of growing many commodities with the right policy incentives as the one announced by the Head of state,” he said.

“Such bold decisions by government must be supported as there is no doubt of the positive impact this move will have on the commodity value chains targeted as this safeguards production capacity of the country and stabilizes incomes for all value chain actors.”

Meanwhile, Mr Zimba called on the Ministry of Agriculture to take the pronouncement as a strategy.

“Our clarion call is for the Ministry of Agriculture and allied agencies to take this pronouncement as a strategy for all commodities the Union has identified as areas we have capacity to produce particularly in the Fruit and Vegetable sector.”