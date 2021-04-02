16 ZAMBIAN DOCTORS DIE OF COVID-19 FROM JANUARY TO MARCH

Lusaka ~ Fri, 02 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Medical Association has disclosed that 16 medical doctors have succumbed to COVID-19 from January 2021 to date.

Association President Dr Samson Chisele says the Association is worried to see such a huge number of frontline health workers die during this difficult time.

Dr Chisele has described the loss of the 16 doctors as a fivefold increase compared to 3 who died in 2019.

Meanwhile, Dr Chisele has welcomed the government’s decision to approve the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines saying, it will lessen the disease burden.