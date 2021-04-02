4 ZAMBIAN STUDENTS TO BE DEPORTED FROM CHINA AFTER STEALING 15 BOTTLES OF WINE

The Intermediate People’s Court of Zhenjiang (Jiangsu province) has made an official announcement relating to the fining of 4 Zambian students in China who stole wine.

The students have been fined and will be deported.

“On March 18, four foreign students were fined 6,500 Yuan for stealing 15 bottles of foreign wine that were worth 4770 Yuan. According to the Chinese Criminal Law (Article 264), anyone who steals public or private property in a relatively large amount shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment for not more than three years, criminal detention or surveillance, plus a fine. Based on the fact that each of the 4 defendants pleaded guilty and actively refunded compensation, and some defendants surrendered themselves, the court fined the defendants in accordance with the law and will not put them into prison. However, relevant department will take charge of their deportation from China.”

According to the court, all four students are from Jiangsu University, and all from Zambia.

From February 6th to March 16th, 2020, the 4 students carried out wine from Metro Supermarket seven times, 15 bottles in total, by hiding the wine in their clothes.

The total value of the wine is 4,770.97 yuan.