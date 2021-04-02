CHAVUMA CHIEFS ENDORSE ECL, RECOGNIZE HIM AS DEVOTED, HARD WORKING LEADER

Chavuma ~ Fri, 02 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Traditional leaders in Chavuma District of North-Western Province have commended President Edgar Lungu for developing all the parts of the country, including the ones that did not vote for him.

Chairman for Chavuma Headmen Association Ison Lufupa said on behalf of 94 traditional leaders during a mobilization meeting with Patriotic Front (PF) member of the National Mobilization Committee Joseph Malanji and immediate past UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma yesterday that the President is devoted and works hard to develop the nation.

Headman Lufupa said the Head of State is the only viable candidate ahead of the August 12 General Elections.

The Traditional Leader said the only way Chavuma would show appreciation for the unprecedented development under the PF administration is by giving President Lungu massive votes during the August polls.

“Therefore, as a good parent who doesn’t look at what the Child has wrongly done but he (President Lungu) treats them equally, we as his Children must please the Parent during this year’s general elections by giving him massive votes! And that is our promise,” said Headmam Lufupa.

He cited some major infrastructure development across Chavuma as being the legacy of PF this far.

“Chavuma as a district has received the following development through the Ministry of General Education; Chavuma Boarding Secondary School, Mutwe Wakhayi, Kalombo, Moses Luneta, Nyathanda, Nguvu East, Sewe and Lingelengenda Secondary Schools,” he said.

“Under Ministry of Health, we have Nguvu, Lingundu, Sanjongo, Chikhanji, Kakhoma, Kamisamba, Chikongolo, Mbalango, Lipinda and Kalombo Health Posts, Chavuma District Hospital and Chavuma College of Nursing and Midwifery.”

He also listed the tarring of Zambezi to Chavuma road, connecting the district to the national power grid and installation of Lingelengenda, Chivombo, Chavuma Central, Kakala, Nyathanda, Lukolwe, Lihukwa and Nguvu Communication Towers under the PF government as highly commendable.

Meanwhile, Hon Malanji, who is also Foreign Affairs Minister implored the traditional authority in the District to embrace the non-discriminatory and all-encompassing leadership of President Lungu in the manner they elect their representatives to Parliament and at local government.

The minister said people of North-Western should take President Lungu as an example of a political leader who has a heart for the people for bringing development to North-Western Province despite receiving few votes from the region.