CRIMINALS HIJACK SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE OFFICER, KILL HIM AND BURN HIS CAR

Soweto ~ Fri, 02 April 2021

A 27-year-old metro police officer who had just graduated from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Academy (JMPD) in November was hijacked in Soweto, shot dead and his car set alight.

His vehicle, a white Hyundai i20, was found not far from where his naked body lay.

Xolani Fihla, of the JMPD, said Neo Sepuru was driving his private vehicle and returning from a departmental soccer match in Marlboro when he was hijacked outside his home in Dube Village, Soweto, at about 7.45pm.

“It’s alleged that before officer Sepuru was hijacked the suspects had robbed a vehicle in the same area, but they abandoned it due to a breakdown. The hijackers then approached officer Sepuru, taking him and his vehicle, a white Hyundai i20. At the time of the incident, officer Sepuru was still wearing his JMPD uniform.”

Fihla said Tracker managed to pick up the vehicle’s signal at Jabulani hostel.

He said hijackers allegedly stripped the officer of his uniform before pushing him out of the vehicle and shooting him twice from behind.

“He sustained fatal wounds to his left upper body and the back of his neck. The hijacked vehicle was found abandoned and set alight at Mbatha and Dlamini streets in Jabulani, not far from where officer Sepuru was found,” Fihla said.

A case of murder had been opened at Jabulani SAPS, Fihla said.

Sepuru’s killers are still at large.

“We are pleading with anyone who knows or has information regarding this brutal murder to contact the national crime stop number 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous. The management of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department is shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of officer Sepuru. Condolences to his family,” said Fihla.