ECZ EXTENDS VOTER VERIFICATION EXERCISE BY 5 DAYS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 02 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has extended by five days the physicial voters’ card inspection.

The national exercise that opened on 29th March, 2021 was scheduled to close today, 2nd April 2021.

This therefore means the extension will begin tomorrow 3rd April 2021 and close on Wednesday 7th April 2021.

Electoral commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Mr Patrick Nshindano says the decision was arrived at following concerns from stakeholders in the electoral process.

“Having said this let me bring out some important points on the usage of the inspection platforms we have alluded to. We are encouraging registered voters to verify their details using the USSD Code and web-based platform. Once you check and find that your details are correct, you do not need to go to a physical inspection centre,” he said. “Physical inspection centres are mainly designated for services such as correction of wrongly captured details, replacement of lost or damaged voters’ cards, transfers for these who would like to change their polling stations and removal of the deceased voters from the register. During this period, the Commission is also receiving objections and appeals.”

Mr. Nshindano told a media briefing that the commission has noted concerns raised by some political parties and independent candidates on the period allocated for payment of nomination fees.

He said presidential candidates should pay nomination fees between 1st and 9th May 2021 to allow for pre-processing of supporters scheduled for 10th May 2021.

He added that parliamentarian candidates and local government candidates should pay between 1st and 16th May 2021 to accommodate the provisions of the dissolution of Parliament and Councils which has been set for 14th May 2021.

“This will allow sitting Members of Parliament and Councillors wishing to recontest to pay nomination fees after the dissolution of Parliament and Councils.

All aspiring candidates will be required to make deposits in the ECZ Bank accounts provided as the Commission will not be handling cash” he said.