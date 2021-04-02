GOVT URGES MANUFACTURERS OF INFINIX, ITEL TO SET UP PLANT IN ZAMBIA

Guangzhou ~ Fri, 02 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s Consul-General in the Guangzhou Province of China Daniel Chisenga has invited Transsion Holdings of China to consider establishing a phone assembly plant in Zambia.

Mr. Chisenga said Zambia has many investment opportunities to offer in the ICT sector which include the provision of retail fibre optic, manufacturing and assembly of digital set up boxes and other ICT equipment.

He said such investments would help government actualize its drive towards employment creation in the country.

Mr Chisenga said the investment can foster skills transfer in line with FOCAC (Forum on China-Africa Cooperation) Beijing Action Plan”.

The Consul-General made the remarks when he visited Transsion Holdings and held discussions with the company officials who included General Manager of Overseas Platform Mr. Song Yingman; Director for East Africa Mr. Wang Chong and Platform Management Manager Mr. Su Shuai.

The company is already involved in the Zambian ICT sector working closely with Smart Zambia, a government Division located at Cabinet office and mandated to oversee the implementation of e-governance systems in every government Ministry and other public bodies.

Transsion Holdings has promised to establish a technical and vocational training center for repairs of mobile phones. In addition, the company is contemplating partnering with one of the public universities.

Mr Chisenga said the young people will benefit a lot from the training as they can set up their own professional repair shops.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Tecno, Itel, Infinix, Carlcare for after-sale-services, Oraimo for smart accessories and Synix for home appliances.

The three mobile brands – Tecno, Itel and Infinix are ranked 5th, 21st and 27th respectively among the top 100 most admired brands in Africa. The ranking was compiled by African Business of June 2020, a well-known Pan-African business magazine.

The Zambian government has prioritized the ICT sector hence its inclusion in the 7th National Development Plan that has been running

since 2017 and expected to end this year.

As Zambia is landlinked, government hopes to position the country as the hub for ICT services

that may be available to the region and beyond.

The country faces several challenges that include limited broadband infrastructure, underutilization of ICTs in industry and business and insufficient skills. In response, the Zambian government, through the Smart Zambia Master Plan, intends to strategically apply ICTs across the economy and in the process create jobs, facilitate value addition

and promote global competitiveness.

This is according to a statement issued by the office of the Consul General in Guangzhou Province in China.