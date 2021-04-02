HEALTH MINISTER PLEADS WITH ZAMBIANS TO AVOID CROWDS OVER EASTER

Lusaka ~ Fri, 02 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has reminded citizens to ensure adherence to COVID-19 health guidelines this long weekend.

Dr Chanda said the long weekend has the potential to further spread the coronavirus as most of the people will be involved in various activities.

He has appealed to people to avoid crowded places and to observe the five golden rules.

And the minister has warned higher institutions of learning who are in the habit of flouting COVID-19 rules.

He said institutions which will be found wanting risk closure.

This follows reports at the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University-LMMU in which it is alleged that some medical students tested positive to COVID-19 due to suspected non/adherence.

Dr. Chanda said this yesterday during the routine COVID-19 updates.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 131 new cases out of 5,487 tests conducted between Wednesday and Thursday, representing the positivity rate of 2%.

Four deaths were recorded in the stated period, while 106 people have been discharged.