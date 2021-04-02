LUSAKA MAN SUSTAINS MULTIPLE INJURIES AFTER ELEVATOR ACCIDENT, ADMITTED TO UTH



Lusaka ~ Fri, 02 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 30-year-old man of Lusaka has sustained injuries and is hospitalized at UTH after being involved in an elevator accident.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that Kennedy Simbeye sustained injuries after his colleague accidentally pressed the button of the elevator they were repairing.

“Police in Lusaka received a report from a Chief Security officer at the Ministry of National Development and planning, Steve Kacha that Song Hang aged 34 years of Olympia was fixing an elevator with Kennedy Simbeye aged 30 years of Ten miles, and in the process, Song Hang who was at the third floor accidentally pressed on an elevator button going down and the lift went and pressed down Kennedy Simbeye who was on ground floor and he sustained multiple injuries. The victim is admitted to UTH,” Katongo stated.

She stated that that accident occurred around 14: 30 hours yesterday.