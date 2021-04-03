GOVT CONCERNED ABOUT ZAMBIA’S DRUG SITUATION

Lusaka ~ Sat, 03 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has expressed concern over the current drug situation in the country.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said during the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Easter special event in Lusaka yesterday that more than thirty million people in the world need treatment because of drugs.

The Minister stressed the need for strong collaborative action in areas of education, sensitization and rehabilitation.

“In 2020, the drug enforcement Commission commenced and concluded investigations in 3,228 cases which led to the arrest of 4, 335 persons. Of those arrested 275 were female and 4060 were males. The most abused drugs were Cannabis, Diazepam, Cocaine and Codeine,” he said.

“Despite DEC carrying out its mandate of arresting offenders, the situation does not seem to be getting better, therefore, to tackle this complex issue, we need strong collaborative action in areas of education, sensitization and rehabilitation. There is great room for sustainable awareness and help for our people who are hooked on drugs and those who have been just introduced to drugs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kampyongo called on the general public to join DEC in the fight against drug abuse and money laundering.