LUNGU’S AGENDA IS TO BETTER LIVES OF ZAMBIANS – KAMPYONGO

Chongwe ~ Sat, 03 April 2022

By Brightwell Chabusha

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says President Edgar Lungu’s number one agenda is to transform the lives of all Zambians.

So far, President Lungu’s government has constructed 2,350 modern houses for the police officers countrywide in the first phase of the project meant to improve living standards of men and women in uniform.

Commissioning over 60 houses constructed by ZTE in Chongwe, which he handed over to the Zambia Police Service, Mr. Kampyongo said his Ministry has put up a robust plan for infrastructure development in the Police Service from which Chongwe district will continue to benefit.

“My Government has prioritized capacity building of security wings under my Ministry to enhance service delivery to the citizenry and uphold ethical conduct and professionalism of our officers, ” Mr. Kampyongo said.

“The able and passionate leadership of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has demonstrated unwavering support in uplifting the conditions of service for the Police Service since assuming power in 2011.”

And Inspector General of Police Mr. Kakoma Kanganja was elated with the infrastructure development in the police service saying this has only been possible during the Patriotic Front government under President Lungu.

The houses are a replacement for the ones demolished in Sikanze camp to pave way for the construction of the command centre under the Safe City project.

“Chongwe police station was constructed in 1986 as a grade C police station under Chalibana, police station and was later up graded to grade B police station in 1996,” he explained.

Mr Kakoma complained that officers were forced to rent houses within and outside Chongwe because of lack of accommodation.

“Out of the total workforce of about 91 officers, 79 of them stay in Chongwe District, while 12 of them reside outside the district,” Mr Kakoma said.

And Chongwe Member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe said the District has received serious support from the Head of State.

Mr Mwakalombe said the district had never seen a house or police station for men and women in uniform.