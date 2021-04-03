POLICE GEAR UP FOR CYBER SECURITY LAW AS KATANGA WARNS ZAMBIANS AGAINST LIES



Chipata ~ Sat, 03 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Deputy Inspector General of police Charity Katanga has vowed that police will enforce the cyber security law to the letter.

In an interview with journalists in Chipata, Katanga said people should ensure that whatever they are reporting on social media is credible.

“With the introduction of the cyber security law, the police are going to enforce it to the letter. We want to ensure that whatever people are reporting on social media is credible and verifiable without causing any malice or any crime against another person. So, it’s expected that people should be able to defend their positions,” Mrs Katanga said.

She also said police have intensified both foot and motorised patrols during this Easter holiday.

“It’s known that people celebrate during this time and others can be found wanting in various offences, so as per tradition officers have been deployed in various places including roads to avoid road carnage,” Mrs Katanga said.

She was in Eastern Province to orient police officers on the newly launched electoral security plan for policing of 2021 general elections.