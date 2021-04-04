INDIAN INVESTOR’S US$ 8.5M EXPANSION DEAL CHEERS KAPIJIMPANGA

New Delhi ~ Sun, 4 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga is impressed with the decision by Indian investors to invest 8.5 Million US Dollars in the expansion of Texila University in Lusaka from the current 3 Million US Dollars.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said the Mission was also proud of Texila University because it was being assisted by the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) to find land to build a state of the art university valued at 8.5 Million US Dollars.

She said Texila University was currently planning to increase student population from the 814 to 10, 200 in the next five years.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said the University had created jobs of which majority were Zambians in line with the Zambianisation policy and it planned to create 350 jobs by 2023.

She said this when India’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Manager for International Relations Rahul Varma, held a meeting with the diplomatic staff in New Delhi with a view to seek higher education opportunities in Zambia.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga urged Kalinga Institute to consider investing in Zambia just as DMI St. Eugene University from India built a huge campus in Zambia.

She said over 500 Zambians were currently in Indian universities and praised Texila American University and DMI ST. Eugene University for taking the investment to Zambia to lessen costs.

The High Commissioner said Zambia was one of the best investment destinations in Africa, after ranking 4th Most Peaceful Country in Africa, according to the 2020 Global Peace Index.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said investors should target Zambia’s energy, manufacturing, construction, tourism and agriculture sectors as prioritised by President Edgar Lungu.

This was contained in statement made available by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley Chisenga.