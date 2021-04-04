I WOULD LIKE TO SEE PRESIDENT LUNGU AND HH TAKING TEA TOGETHER – CATHOLIC PRIEST

Chipata ~ Sun, 04 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Catholic Priest in Chipata Diocese Fr Christopher Sakala says he would like to see President Edgar Lungu taking a cup of tea together with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Fr Sakala says if the two can share a cup of tea, it can be a good sign of promoting peace.

He said leaders should be in the forefront of preaching and promoting peace in the country.

Fr Sakala said Zambians should sustain the peace that they have been enjoying.

He was speaking during mass at St Anne’s Cathedral parish today.