PRESIDENT LUNGU ORDERS SWIFT ACTION ON TANKER DRIVERS’ COMPLAINTS TO AVERT FUEL SHORTAGE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 4 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has ordered an immediate full implementation of the 50 percent fuel volume allocation to local transporters.

The Head of State has said this should be done without any further delays to counter the current shortage of fuel caused by the tanker drivers’ protests.

In view of this, President Lungu has told the tanker drivers to immediately start the delivery of fuel to their respective destinations, according to Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya.

During a briefing this afternoon, Mr Kafwaya disclosed that he has submitted a report to President Lungu about the current situation and has guided on how the fuel supply chain should not be interrupted.

“Following the directive by His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for me to engage the drivers, I interacted with the drivers from Ndola and Lusaka. And as a matter of fact, I also gathered information from other stakeholders including the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Labour and Social Security. Out of these engagements, many issues came up which our drivers brought out,” Mr Kafwaya said. “One of the issues brought up was the issue to do with the 50% volume allocation to local transporters which they said was not implemented fully.”

He, however, said this was a matter of concern to the drivers because of the rates which the Petroleum Tankers Association of Zambia (PTAZ) has since agreed to lower.

He said low rates will become competitive and make it easier for local transporters to be in business.

Mr Kafwaya also said President Lungu wants the tanker drivers to be treated well when carrying out cross border transportation.

Later, the minister addressed the tanker drivers in Industrial area who wanted to see him and hear the resolutions from the meeting he had with President Lungu.

Upon hearing the resolutions, the drivers were happy that the government of President Lungu has responded swiftly to their needs and promised to address their concerns.