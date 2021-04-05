NOSY GRANNY JAILED FOR A YEAR AND HALF FOR STEALING FROM EX SON-IN-LAW

Ndola ~ Mon, 05 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 62-year-old grand mother of Ndola has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for stealing money from her former son-in-law.

On November 25, 2020, Alesya Ngulube unlawfully trespassed the premises of Able Mwaba, her former son-in- law with intent to commit a felony namely to steal.

Ms Ngulube also stole K1,750, the property of Harriet Mwaba, who is currently married to Mwaba.

She was found guilty and was convicted accordingly.

During trial, Ngulube’s 12-year-old grandson narrated and confessed that he was sent to steal money from his father’s home by his grandmother.

Mr Mwaba testified that from the time he divorced Ngulube’s daughter, he never had peace.

Mr Mwaba also caught Ngulube in his premises.

After trial, Ndola magistrate Brian Simachela convicted Ms Ngulube after the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In his findings, Magistrate Simachela established that Ms Ngulube trespassed on Mr Mwaba’s residence and that she sent her grandson to steal money.

He also noted that it was not the first time Ms Ngulube was trespassing at her former son-in-law’s home as the local court had earlier issued a restraining order to stop her from frequenting his home.

“There is evidence she committed the offences. Prosecution witness number two who is her grandson gave evidence and confessed that she sent him to steal money from his father’s home. I have no doubt he was a credible witness,” magistrate Simachela said.

“In view of my findings, I have come to one inescapable conclusion that the prosecution team have proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. I find you guilty of two offences and convict you accordingly.”

In mitigation, Ms Ngulube, who had difficulties explaining, said she was sorry for committing the offences.

But Magistrate Simachela condemned Ms Ngulube for her behavior, stating that it was disappointing that she had to involve herself in such activities instead of inculcating good morals in her grandson.

“I have taken into consideration your mitigation, I must state that the offences you were charged with are very serious ones and attract custodial sentences with hard labour. It is very disappointing that an elderly person who is supposed to inculcate good morals in children can do such a thing,” Magistrate Simachela said.

“To deter you and would be offenders, I will punish you so that you reflect on your actions. I have exercised my maximum lienency by sentencing you to three months in count one and one year six months in count two. The sentences will run concurrently.”