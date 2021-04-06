21 Die in Easter Holiday Accidents

A total of 21 people died from the 193 accidents that were recorded during the just-ended Easter holiday.

In a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, 29 road traffic accidents were serious.

“During this year’s Easter Holiday, a total number of 193 road traffic accidents were recorded, 21 were Fatal in which 21 persons were killed, 29 were serious road traffic accidents in which 50 persons were seriously injured, 45 were Slight road traffic accidents in which 72 persons were slightly injured. 98 were recorded as damage only road traffic accidents.

In comparison with 2020 Easter Holiday, 142 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 193 road traffic accidents recorded this year. The figures show an increase by 51 road traffic accidents,” She stated.

Mrs Katongo stated that this year’s record shows an increase in both fatal road accidents and the number of persons who died.

“Seven were recorded as fatal road traffic accident in 2020 Easter Holiday as compared to 21 fatal road traffic accidents which occurred in this year’s Easter Holiday. The record shows an increase in both fatal road traffic accidents and persons killed by 14.

In the same vein, seventeen (17) road traffic accidents were recorded as serious in which 24 persons were seriously injured in 2020 as compared to 29 serious road traffic accidents where 50 persons were seriously injured in this year’s Easter Holiday. The records still show an increase in both serious road traffic accidents and persons seriously injured by 12 and 26 respectively,” she stated.

Mrs Katongo stated that the figures also show an increase in slight road traffic accidents by 10 and in persons slightly injured by 30.

“Thirty-five were recorded as slight road traffic accidents in which 42 persons were slightly injured in last year’s Holiday as compared to 45 slight road traffic accidents where 72 persons were slightly injured in this year’s Easter Holiday. The figures also show an increase in slight road traffic accidents by 10 and in persons slightly injured by 30.

On damage only road traffic accidents, 83 were recorded in the Easter period of 2020 as compared to 98 recorded in 2021.The records show a slight increase by 15 Damages Only road traffic accidents,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that Lusaka Province recorded 67 Road Traffic Accidents with 05 deaths, Southern had 19 Road Traffic Accidents with 03 deaths, Eastern had 12 Road Traffic Accidents with 02 deaths, Muchinga had 10 Road Traffic Accidents with 02 deaths while Northern had 04 Road Traffic Accidents with 01 death.

Mrs Katongo stated that Western had 04 Road Traffic Accidents with no death recorded, North Western had 05 Road Traffic Accidents with 01 death and Luapula had 05 Road Traffic Accidents with 01 death.

She stated that a total amount of K 924,690.00 was raised as admission of guilt in 2021 compared to K249, 887.00 raised as admission of guilt in 2020 thereby recording an increase in admission of guilt fines collected by K674, 803.00.

Mrs Katongo stated that the increase in road traffic accidents and casualties in 2021 Easter Holiday are attributed to non compliance to road traffic rules and regulations by some motorists and other road users.