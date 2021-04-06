BREAKING NEWS: 4 RITUAL KILLERS TO HANG



Lusaka ~ Tue, 06 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Lusaka High Court has sent four men to the gallows for killing seven people in Zingalume and George townships in Lusaka in 2016.

Zambia Army soldier Lucky Siame was jointly charged with Lewis Chishimba Bwalya, a witch doctor, Christopher Kasapo, a Zambia Air Force (ZAF ) office assistant and Elvis Nyanga, a soldier for seven counts of murder.

The four are alleged to have murdered Clever Changwe Mwape, William Chela, Elias Phiri, Alex Zulu, Boris Muzumara, Amon Sichamba and Anthony Mwaba

between March 5 and April 16, 2016.

The men were killed in a similar fashion with most of the victims having their private parts removed.

Court of Appeal judge Florence Lengalenga, who sat as a High Court, said although there was no direct evidence connecting the accused persons to the offence, the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt through circumstantial evidence.

The judge said the act of the accused persons seeking cleansing from witchdoctors over ghosts that were haunting them connected them to the murders.