GOVT TO PROBE ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES’ WRONG LANDING

Ndola ~ Tue, 06 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government says it is investigating the landing of an Ethiopian Cargo plane at the New Copperbelt Airport under construction in Ndola on Sunday.

An Ethiopian Cargo plane landed at the new Copperbelt International Airport still under construction due to what was termed pilot error between 12:00 and 14:00 hours on Sunday.

This shocked some workers who were on site and could not keep their eyes off the plane as they wanted to see what exactly was happening.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the pilot of the plane did not follow guidance on where to land, leading to him landing on an incomplete airport.

Ministry of Transport and Communication has since said it would investigate the matter to find out what exactly happened.

Ministry of Transport Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu said the government has received the report.

“We have not received a written report but according to the explanation that we got, it appears that the pilot ignored the instructions to guide him not to land. By the time he was realising that he was about to land on the airport which has not yet been opened, it was too late because he had already descended,” Mr Lungu said.

Lungu said the plane was supposed to land at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport currently in use in the city as the new Airport is 90 percent complete and not yet open.