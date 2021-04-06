KITWE MAN REPORTED MISSING 4 DAYS AGO FOUND DEAD WITH BODY PARTIALLY EATEN BY SUSPECTED CROCS



Kitwe ~ Tue, 06 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 40-year-old man of Kitwe’s Bulangillo Township has died after allegedly being attacked by a crocodile on the Kafue River.

The body of Moses Chongo who went missing four days ago was found trapped on the shores of the Kafue River.

A check found scores of residents watching in disbelief as police retrieved the body that was partially eaten by the vicious reptile.

Chantete Ward Councillor David Phiri was also found on the scene and said the deceased is alleged to have been crossing the Kafue River to new Kitwe at a point that had no proper crossing facility.

He said it was unfortunate a life has been lost and advised the community against conducting any activities along the Kafue River because it is a crocodile infested water body.

Mr. Phiri has described as sad the incident saying lives continue to be lost to the vicious reptiles on the water body.

The man has since been put to rest because the body was found in a bad state.