OUTGOING CHADIZA MP PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR LUNGU

Chadiza ~ Tue, 06 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chadiza Member of Parliament Salatiel Tembo says he will campaign for President Edgar Lungu in this year’s elections despite him not re-contesting his seat for health reasons.

Mr Tembo said he will campaign hard to ensure that President Lungu is re-elected.

“In as far as I am concerned, I will be able to work for President Lungu up to the time when he is going to retire himself. We are going to fight to make sure that he comes back into office with a lot of votes here in Chadiza particularly. But I am going to support the person that the party is going to give us. I am not actively involved in individual campaigns for aspiring candidates but I am going to work on with the one who is who is going to be adopted,” he said.

Mr Tembo said it was sad that the Chadiza/Chipata road had not yet been worked on.

“It’s a very sad state of affair, I hoped that this road was going to be worked on. For me I am looking at the time that this road has not been worked on, but we have attempted to do something and I have told colleagues that have said ‘no you have failed’ that it is difficult to say because I am the 8th MP and this road has been in existence and some of the colleagues that have been MPs were cabinet ministers, and if you attribute the failure to work on the road on me, its unfortunate,” he said. “This is a road that has three constituencies; Chadiza, Luangeni and Chipata Central. This is the road that is encompassing three constituencies, so the failure being attributed to me is unfortunate because I cannot get personal money and I don’t have that personal money to work on the road. It is unfortunate that I am leaving office at the time when the road has not been worked on, just like others who left the road without being worked on.”

Mr Tembo hoped the road will be worked during the tenure of his successor and when government would have enough money.

He said he was happy with his performance.

“We have done so much in the five years, we have brought in hydroelectric power in Zemba area, over seven, 1 by 3 class room blocks have been built, we have constructed three health posts, we internal road networks that have been worked on while others are still being worked on. Over 17 communication towers have been put up in the constituency, a lot of boreholes have been sunk, I lobbied for a lot of desks and chairs for schools, we constructed houses for teachers and officers from the department of community development,” Mr Tembo said.