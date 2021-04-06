PRESIDENT LUNGU MOURNS CHIEF MAKASA



Lusaka ~ Tue, 06 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has expressed deep sorrow on the death of Chief Makasa of the Bemba speaking people of Mungwi District in Northern Province.

President Lungu said Chief Makasa was a committed traditional leader who did not relent in pushing for development in his chiefdom for the benefit of his people and the entire Mungwi district.

“It is with deep sorrow that I learnt of the passing on of Chief Makasa of the Bemba speaking people of Mungwi District in Northern Province. On behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the Minister of Finance Hon. Bwalya Ng’andu, the son of the late Chief Makasa. May God comfort them and the people of Makasa chiefdom and the entire Mungwi district,” said President Lungu in a statement issued by his Press Aide Isaac Chipampe.