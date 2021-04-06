ZAMBIA TO RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINES FROM JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Lusaka ~ Tue, 06 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia has been allocated doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, additional medications to be used in an attempt to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda said during a briefing in Lusaka today that the move is in addition to the COVAX facility.

Dr Chanda said the Ministry’s local task team is this week scheduled to hold a meeting to review the guidelines for the Private Sector and Non-State Actors who have expressed interest in supporting the vaccine acquisition.

“The Zambian government under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has through the Ministry of Health continued to explore additional options for vaccine acquisition through our three-pillar strategy. Recently, we received communication from the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) established by the African Union indicating that Zambia has been allocated doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines,” he said.

“This is in addition to the COVAX facility. Additionally, our local task team is this week scheduled to hold a meeting to review the guidelines for the Private Sector and Non-State Actors who have expressed interest in supporting the vaccine acquisition. The Ministry of Health wishes to guide that our engagement of these private players will proceed cautiously with approved organisations being represented. The team will focus on aligning to the country’s Covid-19 Vaccine Acquisition and Deployment processes and ensure the safety and efficacy criteria are met throughout the program.”

Meanwhile, Dr Chanda said his Ministry remains observant of any new cohorts of cases that may probably have resulted from the few unsupervised super-spreader events that may have occurred over the Easter weekend.

He said the Ministry if yet to determine if a spike in case numbers following the long Easter weekend has been recorded and the risk imposed by the events held.

The Minister however mentioned that the country’s COVID-19 case positivity continues to remain encouragingly low.

He said this gives front line health staff some much needed relief from the additional stress brought on by the second wave.

“However, our case admissions have remained stagnant with the hospitalised patients observed due to prolonged length of stay in facility. We have observed that the severity of disease remains high and similarly mortality continues to be recorded at a steady rate, with the numbers from Northern Province currently being cause for concern. This has prompted us to further invest in capacity building and strengthening of critical care management of patients countrywide, not only for COVID-19 and our upcoming High Dependency Units (HDUs), but for other areas of service delivery requiring this essential service,” he said.

He further disclosed that the Ministry’s technical team led by our Public Health Security arm, the Zambia National Public Health Institute, will hold a review meeting on Thursday this week to analyse the performance of the multisectoral response to the COVID-19.

He added that a detailed assessment of the performance in each of the 8 Pillars is critical in preparing for the probable “third wave” anticipated to occur during the cold months of June and July this year.

“Many countries in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa are already experiencing a third wave. In Africa, we note escalated cases and deaths due to COVID-19 in a number of countries in East and North Africa,” he said.

“In our bid to ensure continuity of routine health services, the provincial grants were recently disbursed to be applied to core functions for the improvement of service delivery. The Ministry will soon be conducting its quarterly review of performance which provides key indicators to highlight our gains and guide our areas of improvement. As we prepare to prevent or mitigate a possible third wave and indeed other future emerging epidemics and pandemics, we continue to review the many lessons learnt and to build on the good practices, linked to the recommendations from our intra action review, both at provincial and district level.”

And the minister disclosed that the country recorded 62 cases out of 2, 438 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, representing a positivity rate of 3%.

He also mentioned that two people have died of the pandemic in the mentioned period of time, while 160 have recovered.