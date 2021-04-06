ZION CHURCH PASTOR RAPES 17-YEAR-OLD GIRL HE WAS TO PRAY FOR

Chembe ~ Tue, 06 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 29-year-old Pastor of Zion Apostolic Church has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl he was supposed to pray for in Chembe District of Luapula Province.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Chilije Nyirenda has confirmed the arrest in an interview this morning.

Mr. Nyirenda said the suspect who has been identified Cephas Ngandu, 29, of Kawama was arrested after he went to report that he had lost his phone in a taxi.

He has explained that the juvenile, who is a complainant in the case, was suffering from prolonged menses and sought the pastor’s prayers to end the problem.

“The Pastor agreed to prayer for her and also arranged to perform some concoction on her in the night. Around 22hrs, the pastor called the victim who he asked to go behind the house and confess all her sins, but later the pastor went there and asked the victim to follow him to some bush,” Mr. Nyirenda said

He explained that upon reaching the bush, the pastor asked the victim to lie down and started inserting his two fingers in her private parts and later on had carnal knowledge of her.

Mr. Nyirenda said the Pastor later cautioned the victim never to tell anyone and added that all her problems were gone.

“However, the victim went to report to police that she was raped by a named pastor, but coincidentally as she was reporting the case, the Pastor had also gone to the same police station to report that his phone had been stolen in a taxi and it was at this point the 17 year pointed at the suspect that he was the Pastor who raped her,” he stated.

Mr. Nyirenda said police arrested the suspect who later led them to the bush and explained what had happened.

He said the suspect is police custody and will appear in court soon, adding that the victim has since been issued with a medical report.