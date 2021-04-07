2 KASENENGWA MEN ARRESTED FOR EXHUMING ALBINO BONES



Kasenengwa ~ Wed, 07 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Eastern Province have arrested two men of Kasenengwa District for allegedly exhuming the bones of an albino for ritual purposes.

Eastern Province police Commissioner Geza Lungu stated that the two have first hand information on criminal trespass at a burial site.

“On 28th March, 2021 at around 1700 hours, M/Azele Moyo aged 39 of Village Mona, Chief Madzimawe, District Kasenengwa was looking for his cattle which had gone missing and as he continued looking for them up to midnight he found two male persons digging an old grave at V/Mona, C/Madzimawe, D/Kasenengwa namely; M/Rabson Zulu aged 30 and M/Austime Ziwa aged 67 of Mona and Musangula villages respectively. The two suspects were apprehended after some interviews, they agreed that they dug the grave of late Whitestone Zulu an Albino who died on 24rh January, 2018 at V/Mona , C/Madzimawe,D/Kasenengwa with a view to get some bones for rituals purposes,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that the two have already been jointly charged and arrested for criminal trespass at a burial site and are remanded at Namuseche Correctional Facility awaiting Court appearance.