ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES BLAMES ABSENCE OF NOTICE TO AIRMEN FOR WRONG LANDING IN NDOLA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 07 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ethiopian Airlines has said the fact that there was no notice to airmen (NOTAM) regarding construction works at new Ndola airport which has the same runway heading orientation with the existing one could have led to wrong landing of its dedicated cargo flight from Addis Ababa to Ndola.

The Ethiopian Airline cargo flight landed at the new airport which is yet to be commissioned with 90 per cent works done so far.

However, the cargo flight made safe landing in the new airport.

In a statement, the airline notes that details of the incident are under investigations.

“Although details of the incident are under investigation in coordination with the Zambian Aeronautical Authorities, the fact that there was no NOTAM issued regarding the construction of the new airport which has the same runway heading orientation with the existing one and the close proximity between the two airports may have contributed to the incident,” the airline stated.

“As always Ethiopian Airlines takes flight safety very seriously and treats it as the top most priority and accordingly it will take all necessary corrective and preventive measures in line with the findings of the investigation.”