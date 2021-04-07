KABWE RESIDENTS HELP SALVAGE PROPERTY FROM BURNING HOUSE

Kabwe ~ Wed, 07 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A house in Kabwe’s Kawama area caught fire today around midday while the owner was away at work.

Firefighters called to the scene arrived a few minutes after the call, and by that time, alert community members had already started saving household goods they could get their hands on.

The owner of the house, Akatama Nyambe, a messenger at the Provincial Administration offices, is believed to have been at work at the time the fire started. The. ause of the fire is yet to be established as an investigation has since been launched.

“As Kabwe Municipal Council, we would like to appeal to the members of the public to always dial toll free line 993 when such incidences occur,” the

Kabwe Municipal Council Public Relations Unit has stated.