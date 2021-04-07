PF APPOINTS INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION TO SUPERVISE CONVENTION

Lusaka ~ Wed, 07 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has appointed an independent Electoral Commission to supervise the party’s virtual General Conference ahead of this year’s General Elections.

In a statement issued to the media today, PF National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa said the move will ensure that there are high levels of transparency and fairness in the conduct of Party elections and other related business.

Mr Mukupa disclosed that the said Commission has the sole responsibility of accrediting delegates to the National Council and General Conference.

The Conference is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday this week.

“As the Patriotic Front we have put in place systems that will ensure full participation of members in these very important meetings in line with the provisions of Article 14 of our Party Constitution. Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of Article 64 and Regulation 88 of the Party Constitution, we have appointed an Independent Electoral Commission consisting of various professionals and experts tasked with the responsibility of superintending over the whole process. This will ensure that there are high levels of transparency and fairness in the conduct of Party elections and other related business,” he said.

“As a consequence, the Independent Electoral Commission shall have the sole responsibility of accrediting delegates to the National Council and General Conference and; superintending over the Party electoral process. The Secretariat and other Party functionaries shall have the responsibility of registering delegates at the respective Party offices in the Districts hosting Satellite Centers and ensuring that all the logistics for the delegates are in place in readiness for the National Council and General Conference.

Our members are therefore, encouraged to work cordially with the independent Team of Election Officers and respect their mandate as they execute this noble assignment. The Party will also ensure the mandate of the Independent Electoral Commission is executed in a democratic manner free from threats of violence, dictatorial tendencies and, or practices.”

And Mr Mukupa declared a moratorium on all disciplinary cases that have arisen from 28th February 2021 to date.

The National Chairperson said the party does not believe that the spirit of exclusion premised on internal wrangles must be encouraged “as we prepare to propel the Party to victory in the 2021 General Elections.”

“Considering that Party unity is essential as we head into the 2021 General Elections, and in the interests of broad participation by all members in Party affairs, I hereby declare a moratorium on all disciplinary cases that have arisen from 28th February 2021 to date. In this regard, I direct that all members who were in good standing with the Party as at 28th February, 2021 be deemed as eligible delegates and; be allowed to participate in the National Council and General Conference, respectively. The Party does not believe that the spirit of exclusion premised on internal wrangles must be encouraged as we prepare to propel the Party to victory in the 2021 General Elections.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mukupa mentioned that the convention will be held under strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.

He said every center will have a gathering of not more than 100 people.

“I am pleased to announce that these two meetings will be held in a virtual format with delegates participating in the National Council and General Conference, respectively through the use of modern technology in groups of 50 persons in the 20 centers throughout Zambia’s 10 provinces,” he said.