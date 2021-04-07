ANY PF MEMBER IS FREE TO CHALLENGE ME FOR PRESIDENCY – ECL



Lusaka ~ Wed, 07 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said Zambians are the ones who give power to politicians and when they don’t want you, then it’s not your time to lead.

And President Lungu has said any PF member is free to challenge him for the presidency.

Speaking at the party secretariat this morning after successfully filing his application for re-adoption as the party’s presidential candidate in the August 12 election, President Lungu said those who choose to work for the people can never have problems getting the required votes in the coming elections.

He recalled how in 2001, the people rejected him in Chawama but managed to scoop the seat in 2011 with ease.

“The people are the givers of power. When say they don’t want you, it’s not your time. In 2001, in Chawama, they rejected me. In 2011, I became MP for Chawama. There is time for everything and there is time for you too. Until 2026, Edgar Lungu and his team will begin handing over. Abaleichefya nokubombela banthu, bakapita (those who are humble and working for the people will win the elections),” President Lungu said and advised party members to work hard ahead of the August elections.

The PF set Wednesday and Thursday as days for members to apply for the party presidency and would start receiving applications today from those that want to contest different positions at the general conference in line with the PF constitution.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila announced that anyone who wanted to stand as president must submit a letter of application to the Secretary General of the party from Wednesday to Thursday.

Mwila said PF remained a democratic party and as such, people were free to contest any position, adding that he was receiving the applications on behalf of the Party president.

The Head of State filed his nomination at around 11:30 hours and was escorted by PF faithfuls from across the country.

President Lungu, who was the first to file his application, said anyone is free to challenge him because that was what democracy demanded.

He called on all aspiring candidates at various levels to respect the electorates at all times.