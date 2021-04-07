SUNDAY CHANDA SEEKS MEMBERSHIP IN PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 07 April 2021

By Daily Star Reporter

Patriotic Front media director Sunday Chanda has filed an application to contest as an ordinary member in the party’s Central Committee at the forthcoming general conference.

In a letter addressed to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Chanda applied to be considered for election as an ordinary member to the Central Committee at the conference to be held this weekend on April 10-11, 2021.

“I am a bonafide member of the Patriotic Front. I have had the privilege of serving as Patriotic Front media director for the last five years. As team leader of the party’s communication directorate serving under the office of the Secretary General, I have had the unique honour and privilege of leading and coordinating various communication activities highlighting the achievements of His Excellency and the party across various sectors,” Mr Chanda stated.

He stated that in furtherance of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu’s and the party’s image and profile within and outside the party, he had the privilege to liaise and interact with various organs and structures of the party across the country.

He said this had made him grow in his devotion to His Excellency’s vision for the country and it has also deepened and expanded his appreciation of Patriotic Front policy and programmes.

“I am therefore, grateful to His Excellency for his mentorship – having accorded me the opportunity to serve as Patriotic Front media director and I now wish to bring the skills, knowledge and experience that I have garnered to the Central Committee of Patriotic Front in service of our party and our nation,” Mr Chanda stated.