MOTHER, DAUGHTER AND SON IN COURT FOR TRAFFICKING IN CANNABIS

Ndola ~ Thur, 08 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A mother, daughter and son have appeared in the Ndola Magistrates Court on charges of trafficking in psychotropic substances.

In this matter, Daniella Lupaka, 25, a teacher, her brother Blessings Lupaka 19, and their mother Isabella Lupaka, 49, all of house number 0125 Nkwazi Overspill, are charged with trafficking in marijuana.

It is alleged that Blessings, Daniella and Isabella on 6th April 2021 in Ndola jointly and whilst acting together did traffic in 2,028.57 grams of marijuana, a herbal product of cannabis sativa without lawful authority.

When the matter came up for plea before Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa, Blessings pleaded guilty while his sister and mother denied the charge.

Magistrate Musukwa then gave the three accused some time to liaise with their defence Lawyer from the Legal Aid Board.

However, Blessings admitted the charge again, forcing the lawyer from to withdraw the services as that was not the instruction he was given.

Magistrate Musukwa then said he will give the accused some time to look for other defence lawyers.

Magistrate Musukwa then adjourned the matter to April 16 for facts with regard to Blessings and trial for Daniella and Isabella as the trio remained in custody until the next court appearance.