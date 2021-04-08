WE’RE STILL LOOKING FOR HATEMBOS, SAYS POLICE AS SUSPECTED ABDUCTORS REMAIN IN CUSTODY

Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Police Service says it is still investigating and looking for Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo.

The Hatembos are both witnesses in a case were UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is alleged to have fraudulently acquired farm number 1924 in Kalomo.

The duo has been missing for over a month and it is alleged that they were abducted.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said in a statement issued to the media today that the assertion that the Police Service knows the whereabouts of the duo is not true and should be treated with utmost disregard.

“Police is still investigating and looking for Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo who are alleged to have been abducted. The two are witnesses in the case were one Hakainde Hichilema is alleged to have fraudulently acquired farm number 1924 in Kalomo,” he said.

“The claims in some sections of the media that the two are being held for their own safety are not true and Police is keenly following leads which will assist in the arrest of the duo. The assertion that Police knows the whereabouts of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo is not true and should be treated with utmost disregard.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mwale said Police are still holding on to four suspects namely Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo, Javern Simooloka and Vincent Lilanda in connection with the abduction of the two witnesses.

He said the quartet is awaiting court appearance.