I WON’T IGNORE CHALLENGES FACING THE CHURCH – ECL

Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has reiterated that the Covid-19 Church Empowerment Fund is intended to empower vulnerable members of the church in the country.

President Lungu said that problems such as Covid-19 require all stakeholders to work together regardless of political affiliation and religious denomination.

He stressed the need for the church to work with government in dealing with challenges facing citizens.

The Head of State said this following a visit from the Christian Coalition leaders at State House today.

“We held fruitful discussions on a number of issues affecting the nation and church including COVID-19 Church Empowerment Fund. I reiterated that the Fund is intended to empower vulnerable members of the church as problems such as Covid-19 require us all to work together regardless of our Political affiliation and religious denomination,” he said.

“I emphasised the need for the church to work with government in dealing with challenges facing our people both individually and as a collective, especially when dealing with matters of common interest such as COVID-19.”

President Lungu assured the Church leaders that his government will not ignore the challenges facing members of the clergy.

He underscored government’s commitment to holding peaceful, free and fair elections adding that church leaders should pray for politicians both from the opposition and ruling parties especially as the country heads towards the August general elections this year.

The church leaders led by their National Presiding Bishop, Professor Charles Mwape where at State House to underscore their commitment to working with my government for the good of our people.